VIENNA Oct 27 European policymakers must implement the latest euro zone deal as soon as possible and avoid delays that might stoke the crisis, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

"I see the main risk is that we are left waiting too long again for the implementation of these agreements. Speed is very important here," Nowotny told national broadcaster ORF. He also said it would not be easy for banks to raise capital on the markets as agreed.

"The timeframe for this is short, it will not be easy, when one looks at the capital markets at the moment. We need to go forward in a very careful manner," he said. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Angelika Gruber; editing by Anna Willard)