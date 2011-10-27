VIENNA Oct 27 European policymakers must
implement the latest euro zone deal as soon as possible and
avoid delays that might stoke the crisis, European Central Bank
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.
"I see the main risk is that we are left waiting too long
again for the implementation of these agreements. Speed is very
important here," Nowotny told national broadcaster ORF. He also
said it would not be easy for banks to raise capital on the
markets as agreed.
"The timeframe for this is short, it will not be easy, when
one looks at the capital markets at the moment. We need to go
forward in a very careful manner," he said.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Angelika Gruber; editing by
Anna Willard)