By John O'Donnell and Alexander Hübner
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Oct 19 The European
Commission has raided banks, including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE),
in a probe into suspected fixing of interbank lending benchmark
Euribor, the third major investigation of the finance sector by
the EU's powerful executive this year.
The EU's executive, which has powers to impose heavy fines
if it finds wrongdoing, said it had carried out the searches on
concerns that the companies involved may have broken antitrust
rules.
It is the third major probe into banking this year after
separate investigations into credit default swaps, including a
probe into whether banks manipulated another interbank lending
benchmark, the London interbank offered rate, as well as one
into cross-border bank payments.
Banks are already facing sweeping regulatory changes and
tighter supervision of their business in the wake of the
financial crisis. They were also a lightning rod for public
protests in a "Day of Rage" over the weekend.
"If it is found true, it is a major concern and it is not
going to help the cause of banks," said a high-level EU banking
regulator, who asked not to be identified, of the suspicions
that prompted the EU raids.
Euribor is a benchmark rate that banks refer to when fixing
a price on interbank euro loans. There are 44 contributors to
the Euribor rate, far more than contribute to LIBOR. Most major
banks, including Santander , BNP Paribas and
UBS , are on the Euribor panel.
The rate is based on an average from the 44 and used on
trillions of euros worth of euro-denominated loans and debt
instruments. The European Banking Federation hosts the
committees of banks that set the rate.
The investigation suggests that there has been a fixing of
prices but Euribor-EBF, which compiles the benchmark, challenged
this.
"We are open and prepared to share any data with the
authorities," said Cedric Quemener, manager of Euribor-EBF,
which compiles the benchmark.
"We are fully confident in the governance of Euribor. With
so many banks involved in setting the rate, fixing a rate
artificially would be impossible. I believe the Commission lacks
knowledge about how those benchmarks are made. We are ready to
help them," Quemener told Reuters.
The Commission, which acts as anti-trust regulator in the
27-state European Union, did not identify the companies or
countries where it had carried out the raids.
But a person familiar with the matter said Deutsche Bank's
London offices were among those raided. Deutsche Bank declined
to comment.
The move comes alongside an investigation by enforcement
agencies in the United States, Europe and Japan into whether the
London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) was manipulated during the
last financial crisis.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt, John O'Donnell in
Brussels and Jonathan Gould in Berlin; Editing by Will Waterman
and Mike Nesbit)