FRANKFURT Nov 22 Negative deposit rates will
not encourage banks to lend more money to stimulate the economy
and may instead lead to another financial crisis, Germany's top
banker said on Friday.
Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said banks
will make lending decisions based primarily on the
creditworthiness of the borrower, not due to pressure from the
central bank to lend.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Nov. 7 that the central
bank was "technically ready" for negative rates, if the economy
warranted them.
Although Draghi has since downplayed the possibility that
negative deposit rates were imminent, European banks have
expressed concerns in public and in private that they could lead
to market stresses.
"You don't lend because the central bank wants you to put
your money there and is threatening to charge you for the money
you leave with them. That would be grotesque. We'd create
another crisis," Fitschen said.
If negative central bank deposit rates make it difficult for
banks to earn money on the so-called net interest margin, the
difference in the rate at which banks borrow and lend, then they
will seek revenues by charging customers differently, Fitschen
said.
"We are overdoing the (importance of) the actual level of
interest rates. What matters for most banks is the net margin
you can get away with," Fitschen said.
"If you can't make money from the current account you have
to change the way you charge for the services. We move more into
commission-based services."
(Reporting By Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould)