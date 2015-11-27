DUBLIN Nov 27 A new euro zone fund for troubled banks may face a one-month delay and not go live in January, a prospect that would be a major embarrassment, the chair of Europe's newest bank regulatory agency said on Friday.

The euro zone's Single Resolution Fund (SRF) will only become operational on January 1 if participating member states representing not less than 90 percent of the aggregate of weighted votes ratify the agreement underpinning it by Monday.

"I think for the time being I am still hopeful we will have the relevant votes together but it is definitely tight. It would be a major embarrassment if we had to postpone by one month," Elke Koenig told a conference in Dublin. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)