* Small Danish team rapidly closed 12 banks during crisis
* Denmark avoided bank runs, major bailouts
* Euro zone also opts for small bank crisis team
* But European Commission can challenge its decisions
* Delays deepen crises, former Danish bank official says
By Ole Mikkelsen and Mia Shanley
COPENHAGEN, Dec 19 Speed is king when handling a
failing bank; Denmark used this strategy during the global
financial crisis to close a dozen lenders without any costly
state bailouts, and yet the euro zone may not have learnt from
the experience.
In Copenhagen, Henning Kruse Petersen and a team of just 5
or 6 staff often worked around the clock and over feverish
weekends when banks ran into trouble. Some they gave as little
as 48 hours to find investors to fund a rescue or be shut down.
Petersen, the former head of Denmark's state-backed bank
resolution unit, said it was vital to avoid lenders suffering
lingering death throes in public. "A bank under reconstruction
is bleeding, you have to react fast enough so it does not bleed
to death," he told Reuters.
In the end, Petersen oversaw the demise of the 12 banks over
four years, the largest number of bank failures for a European
country, with no run on deposits or major, system-wide
convulsions as happened in Spain, Ireland, Cyprus, Greece and
Britain.
European finance ministers opted for a similar model in a
deal on handling future crises which they sealed in Brussels
early on Thursday. However, the new resolution regime for euro
zone banks risks allowing financial haemorrhage if disagreement
emerges over how and when to shut down a bank.
In principle, five permanent members of a newly-created
Single Resolution Board, along with the regulators of the
countries affected, can decide to close a failing lender in 24
hours.
But if the European Commission opposes a winding-down then
the European Council of Ministers steps in, with representatives
from all 18 euro zone member states deciding via a simple
majority whether to go ahead.
Cue delays and the potential for panic.
"I struggle to see how a plan this complicated will really
work in practice," said Neil Williamson, head of EMEA credit
research at Aberdeen Asset Management.
FUTURE BURDENS
The design and funding of the euro zone's resolution regime
have been heavily influenced by German efforts to keep its
taxpayers off the hook for future bailouts.
To release large amounts of money, the five executive
members of the resolution board plus two thirds of euro zone
countries - which have also contributed at least 50 percent of
the fund - must vote for this.
Building up the fund up to its full level of around 55
billion euros ($75 billion) will take 10 years. Doubts remain
that this will suffice, even though the fund will step in only
after banks' shareholders, senior bondholders and large
depositors have swallowed losses.
"I don't think 55 billion euros will be enough, for anything
other than a one-off bank failure. Anything approaching a
systemic crisis will have to be dealt with differently," said
Williamson.
A fund of 55 billion euros would represent around 0.22
percent of the current combined balance sheets of the largest
euro zone banks. More important will be the ability to impose
losses on investors. Banks across the euro zone have 860 billion
euros of unsecured bonds outstanding, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"Bail-in" legislation to force losses on investors rather
than taxpayers, as under the bailout model used during the
crisis, does not come into force until 2016. This means already
heavily indebted governments could have to provide yet more
money if the European Central Bank exposes capital holes that
banks can't finance themselves when the euro zone tests their
balance sheets next year.
In Denmark, which lies outside the euro zone, Petersen won
the legal right to impose losses on senior bondholders and large
depositors in 2011.
He was also able to use guarantees from a state with a
triple A credit rating to push through resolutions, which
normally involved failed banks being swallowed up by larger
lenders without requiring taxpayers' funds.
The dozen banks that went under were also small,
representing just 3.7 percent of Denmark's banking industry,
which is dominated by Danske Bank.
"In Denmark, society provided the necessary guarantee, and
the bill was not sent to the taxpayers but to the financial
institutions," he said.
The Danish bank resolution fund, derived from levying local
banks, is expected to rise to 8 billion crowns ($1.48 billion)
in 2016 from 6 billion currently.
At least Europe has given bondholders plenty of notice that
they may be clipped in future.
When Denmark first imposed losses on senior bondholders and
large depositors in 2011, this hurt many other Danish lenders'
ability to raise funds on the markets.
Since then, Copenhagen has tweaked its framework to give
healthy banks more incentives to take over failed lenders,
including access to guaranteed funding for a combined group,
lessening the potential pressure on senior creditors.
But reflecting the tougher local regime, Danish banks'
funding costs are still higher than their Nordic peers'.
Denmark's government has yet to decide whether to join the
euro zone's resolution mechanism but most people expect it to
stay out.
"I'm afraid that the burden of future banking crisis will be
put on the taxpayers and Denmark should therefore say 'No',"
said Nikolj Villumsen, a member of parliament for the Red-Green
Alliance, which is a junior coalition partner.