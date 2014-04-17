LONDON, April 17 Europe's 30 largest banks boosted return on equity (ROE) to 6.6 percent last year but remain well behind their medium-term targets. The table below shows individual banks' 2013 ROE and their cost-income ratios, a key measure of efficiency where lower is better: Return on Cost/Income Equity Ratio Banco Popular Espanol 2.98% 43.18% Bankia 5.61% 50.50% Barclays 1.00% 79.00% BBVA 5.00% 52.3% Bank of Ireland n/d 60.00% BNP Paribas 6.10% 67.30% CaixaBank 2.1% 72.2% Commerzbank 0.30% 73.30% Credit Agricole 6.40% 70.40% Credit Suisse* 7.50% 81.70% Danske Bank 5.00% 60.90% Deutsche Bank 1.90% 87.20% DNB 13.20% 45.70% Erste Bank 0.5% 52.50% Handelsbanken 13.90% 47.00% HSBC 9.20% 59.60% ING** 6.40% 56.80% Intesa Sanpaolo n/d 51.30% KBC 9.00% 52.00% Lloyds Banking Group*** n/d 52.90% Natixis 4.80% 70.00% Nordea 11.00% 51.00% Royal Bank of Scotland 4.60% 64.00% Santander 5.42% 49.90% SEB 13.11% 54.00% Societe Generale 4.40% 71.80% Standard Chartered**** 11.20% 54.40% Swedbank 14.70% 45.00% UBS 6.70% 88.00% UniCredit n/d 61.70% Average 6.62% 60.85% Figures are on a statutory group-wide basis unless otherwise stated * Credit Suisse cost/income is for core bank only ** ING ROE is on an underlying basis, cost/income is on an underlying basis and only for banking operations *** Lloyds cost/income ratio excludes St James' Place **** Standard Chartered figures are for normalised ROE (Reporting By Laura Noonan)