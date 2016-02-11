BRUSSELS Feb 11 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that the recent volatility in shares of European banks was partly caused by over-cautious markets.

"I believe it is also partly because of an over-reaction by markets," Schaeuble said in Brussels where euro zone finance ministers were set to meet.

Asked how he felt about the volatility affecting Deutsche Bank shares, which were down more than 6 percent soon after he spoke, Schaeuble said: "My state of mind is always focused and relaxed before meetings of the Eurogroup."

He added that euro zone ministers would also discuss the building of a banking union in the single currency bloc. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier, Writing by Joseph Nasr, Editing by Madeline Chambers)