LONDON, June 22 Shares in Europe's biggest banks fell on Friday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded many of the sector's biggest players.

The STOXX European bank index was down 0.8 percent, in line with a similar 0.8 percent decline in the broader European STOXX 600 index.

Credit Suisse fell 2 percent after it suffered a three-notch downgrade by Moody's.

French and British banks also suffered, with Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays declining by around 3 percent, while France's Credit Agricole and Societe Generale also retreated.

Moody's had issued its downgrade to 15 of the world's biggest banks late on Thursday, lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities, but banks criticized the move as backward looking. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Matt Scuffham)