LONDON Oct 13 Euro zone banks have raised 35
percent more capital ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB)
latest stress test than they had set aside before the 2011
review, according to a report published by law firm Linklaters.
The euro zone's 130 most important banks are set to find out
on Oct. 26 how they have fared in the ECB's landmark review,
which is designed to banish lingering doubts about whether
lenders value assets properly and are strong enough to withstand
another recession.
Linklaters said the euro zone banks have raised 35 billion
euros ahead of the review, a figure that could rise to nearly 50
billion euros by the end of the year.
Reuters' own research showed the euro zone's 20 listed banks
had increased equity by 4 percent, or 26 billion euros, in the
first half of this year and had put a similar amount into loan
loss provisions.
Linklaters' data includes one billion euros raised by
Portugal's bailed-out Banco Espirito Santo which is no longer
featured in the ECB's assessment.
The lawfirm's research also showed that just over one
quarter of the 66 banks in the least capitalised jurisdictions
had successfully raised capital in 2014.
"New capital has not been raised evenly among those
countries that needed it most ... suggesting that some banks may
yet suffer a capital shortfall," said Edward Chan, banking
partner at Linklaters.
