By Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 European leaders will confirm
on Friday an ambitious timetable for the completion of a banking
union, Europe's biggest project since the euro, and set a
December deadline for fleshing out the idea of rewards for
structural reforms in the euro zone.
Policy-makers believe a banking union in the 18 countries
that will share the euro from next year will help increase the
flow of credit, boost growth and help prevent financial crises
in the future.
Under the union, the European Central Bank will directly
supervise the euro zone's 130 biggest banks from November 2014
and have the power to take over supervision of any of the
smaller banks if needed.
Such a Single Supervision Mechanism is to be accompanied by
a Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) - a yet-to-be-created euro
zone authority with its own fund that would decide how to wind
down or restructure banks that are no longer viable.
As an intermediate step towards the SRM, the euro zone wants
to agree on a Bank Resolution and Recovery Directive (BRRD),
under which national authorities would coordinate their actions
to deal with cross-border bank failures.
Euro zone finance ministers have already agreed what this
intermediate law should look like, but they now need to reach a
deal on the details of the legislation with the European
Parliament.
European leaders meeting in the European Council will urge
the parliament on Friday to adopt the BRRD and the Deposit
Guarantee Directive by the end of the year, draft conclusions of
their meeting, seen by Reuters, showed.
The leaders will also set an end-year deadline for euro zone
ministers to move on to the next step, by agreeing on how they
want the SRM to work, according to the draft conclusions.
That common position on the SRM would also have to go
through the European Parliament - and time is short because the
last parliamentary session before elections is in mid-April.
The European Council "underlines the commitment to reach a
general approach by the Council (of ministers) on the
Commission's proposal for a Single Resolution Mechanism by the
end of the year in order to allow for its adoption before the
end of the current legislative period," the conclusions said.
The European Commission, the EU executive arm, has proposed
that it should be the single resolution authority - an idea that
Germany opposes.
TESTS, BACKSTOPS, REFORMS AND REWARDS
Meeting all the deadlines appears ambitious, but it would
allow the single resolution authority and its fund, which is to
be financed from contributions from the banking sector, to
become operational in early 2015 - an date favoured by the ECB.
Before the ECB takes over its supervisory duties, it wants
to check all the banks' financial health, by estimating the
value of their assets under various adverse scenarios.
Because policy-makers expect the ECB check to show that some
banks need more capital, EU leaders will reiterate that
governments should be prepared to help if a bank cannot raise
additional funds from the market.
"Member states should make all appropriate arrangements,
including national backstops, applying state aid rules," the
draft conclusions said.
EU leaders also want to flesh out in December a plan for
euro zone countries to sign contracts with European
institutions, promising to bring in reforms to make their
economies more stable. Under the scheme, countries would get
money if they deliver.
"Work will be carried forward to strengthen economic policy
coordination, including by agreeing in December on the main
features of contractual arrangements and of associated
solidarity mechanisms," the draft conclusions said.
Some policy-makers are sceptical about such contracts,
mainly because no money has yet been set aside for "solidarity
mechanism".
Cash-strapped governments would be reluctant to create a new
fund of a meaningful size on top of their existing commitments
to the EU-wide long-term budget.
"These contractual arrangements are extremely unattractive
because they are either not possible to finance or they are a
bit condescending - it is a bit like telling the kids what to do
and then giving them some pocket money," one senior policy-maker
said.