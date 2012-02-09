* Europe short of beer raw material, imports seen up

* Poor 2011 harvest lowered volume and quality

PARIS/HAMBURG Feb 9 European malt processors are importing unusually large volumes of malting barley from Argentina to compensate for a poor harvest in Europe last year, which has left the region short of a raw material for beer, traders and maltsters said.

Barley volumes and quality declined in Europe's 2011 harvest as a spring drought and then summer rain took their toll on plants.

Europe as a whole could import 500,000 tonnes of malting barley this season, mostly from Argentina and also potentially from Australia, including 300,000 tonnes into the European Union, Elizaveta Kinsey, president of France's malt-makers association, told a trade conference this week.

"The challenge this season is to seek alternative supply sources to obtain the quality we need," she said.

French traders estimated imports at the same level, adding that companies could ship most of the volume via an EU import quota that currently offers zero duties for barley.

German traders said Argentine malting barley has been purchased recently by brewers and malt-makers both in north Europe and Russia.

"German and Belgian brewers have bought Argentine malting barley recently. Argentina had a good malting barley harvest in terms of quality and quantity," one trader said

"The good crop in the southern hemisphere, coupled with cheaper ocean shipping prices, has relieved the supply balance and means consumers will not have to compromise so much on quality as they had feared," the trader added.

In past years German brewers and malt-makers have been compelled to reduce the quality of malting barley they have purchased, sometimes accepting feed grades, because of tight supplies following poor harvests.

French operators said they were not resorting to imports this season but were blending crops with varying protein contents after the 2011 harvest produced excessive protein in some areas.

Unlike for milling wheat, high protein levels make malting barley less suitable for brewing beer. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Jane Baird)