LONDON Jan 27 Bonds worth around 25 billion
euros are currently at risk of losing their investment grade
credit ratings and joining the category known as "Fallen
Angels", Bank of America/Merrill (BAML) said on Wednesday.
But these bonds could prove a source of positive returns for
investors, BAML said, noting that downgrades often unleashed
buying interest from funds which invest in high-yield debt.
BAML said high-grade debt worth 28 billion euros were rated
BBB or BBB-minus and carried either a negative outlook or were
on negative watch, meaning they were at risk of junk status.
BBB-minus is the lowest rating category above junk while
negative outlook indicates the direction a rating may move over
a one-to-two-year period. Negative Watches implies a downgrade
is likely in the short term.
"The risk of Fallen Angels has yet again risen, both in
Europe and in the United States, amid big depreciation of
emerging market currencies, oil and commodity weakness, and
concerns over global growth," BAML told clients.
Industrials, followed by retailers and auto names, feature
in the list, BAML said.
While junk bonds, especially in the United States, are the
epicentre of current market anxiety, BAML said the negative
impact on Fallen Angels was far less than in previous years as
more and more funds have expanded mandates to buy lower-rated
debt.
So spread-widening tends to happen when a bond is placed on
negative watch while a cut to junk often results in a rally,
BAML noted.
"On average, it took only 10 days for the rally to begin,
post-downgrade, and the tightening tends to continue for another
2-3 months," the note said. "Our work shows that high-yield
investors should be quick to buy favoured Fallen Angels upon
their downgrade to high-yield indices."
Due to several waves of euro crisis and new-found junk
status for emerging issuers Brazil and Russia, Fallen Angels
represent about a third of the euro high-yield market, BAML
said, though this is down from a 55 percent peak in early-2009.
On the flip side, "Rising Angels" - credits that look poised
to make the transition to investment grade from junk - amount to
only 8 billion euros, BAML added.
