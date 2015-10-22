LONDON Oct 22 Credit Suisse said on
Thursday that it was giving up its role as primary dealer in all
European bond markets, but would remain a primary dealer in the
United States.
Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam said in a
conference call with analysts on Thursday that he would scale
back operations in Europe and Asia after announcing plans to
boost its capital to meet stricter Swiss financial regulations.
Earlier on Thursday the UK Debt Management Office reported
that Credit Suisse would resign as a primary dealer for British
government bonds, effective from close of business on Friday.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers, writing by David Milliken)