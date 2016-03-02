LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - It's off to the races again this
morning for European credit markets after Asian markets soared
up overnight.
The Main index is 2.5bp tighter at 93.5bp, the Crossover is
down 8bp at 384bp and the SenFin 2bp on at 102bp. The Dax is
opening up 0.7%, with Brent steady at $36.7. Bund futures are
off 40 ticks and BTPs 10.
So after taking a bit of a month-end breather on Monday, the
rally off the mid-February lows got back into top gear
yesterday.
In truth it started in Europe but then accelerated in the US
after ISM came in better-than-expected, although remained in
contraction territory. That led to a major rally in stocks, with
both the Dow and the S&P ending up over 2%, while Treasuries got
hit hard. And all that despite much fluctuation in the oil
price.
That better tone segued neatly into Asia overnight.
The Nikkei has surged higher by 4%, roughly matched by the
Shanghai Composite up over 4% by the close. The Hang Seng is
also up 3%.
This comes despite Moody's cutting its outlook for the
sovereign to negative, citing uncertainty over implementing
needed economic reforms, rising debt, and falling reserves.
All of which has seen the credit rally extend. Just
remember, it was only three weeks ago that the Crossover nearly
hit 500bp.
But will it continue? Well there is not a lot on the agenda
to materially affect the better sentiment. Later in the session,
we get that traditional nonfarm red herring ADP employment,
which will no doubt send hordes of economists rushing to change
their forecasts for the big one, should we deviate far from
consensus. We also get some core supply from Germany and the UK
this morning.
The reality, though, is that the market is heading into
spring with a spring in it's step. At some point, though,
everything is going to look overbought as they all try to front
run the ECB next week. Anybody for another disappointment there?
Overnight News:
Europe: Draghi comments in a letter to an MEP: No limits to
how far ECB willing to deploy instruments within mandate to
achieve inflation objective over med-term.
Germany willing to be more flexible on Greek pension reform
according to sources.
Irish PM says Fine Gael party will attempt to form a new
govt; will talk to other parties and independents.
Blackrock warns a Brexit would impact UK growth and
investment.
US: Super Tuesday Republican: Trump wins the majority of
states, taking at least 7; Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia,
Massachusetts, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia; Cruz wins 2;
Oklahoma and Texas and Rubio Minnesota.
Democrat: Clinton wins 8 states / territories; Alabama,
American Samoa, Arkansas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Tennessee,
Texas and Virginia; Sanders wins Colorado, Minnesota, Oklahoma
and Vermont.
Atlanta Fed Q1 GDP lowered to +1.9% from +2.1% prior.
Asia: Moody's lowered outlook on China to negative from
stable; rating affirmed at Aa3.
PBoC again did not inject or drain liquidity via repo ops.
Xinhua reports RRR cut on Monday was not an indication of
large-scale stimulus to come; does show a slight easing bias in
the prudent mon policy.
Fitch says China's RRR cut and credit growth could lead to
risks for banks.
China Commerce Mins says China will reduce threshold for
foreign investment this year.
BoJ's Kuroda reiterates underlying price trend is improving;
flat core CPI is driven by weak oil price since 2014.
Japan MoF, BoJ and FSA held a meeting today to discuss
global financial mkts.
Oil: Russia Feb Oil Prod was 10.88M bpd, approx. unch vs
Jan.
Venezuela President optimistic about cooperation between
OPEC and non-OPEC incl steps in coming days for a ministerial
meeting.
On the Agenda:
Data: US: ADP employment is expected at 190k.
Europe: Area wide producer prices at 10am are expected at
-0.7% m/m and -2.9% y/y.
UK: Construction PMI at 9:30am is expected at 55.5.
Supply: German finance minsitry and UK DMO to auction 5yr
paper at 10.30am.
PRIMARY MARKET MANDATES and NEWS:
SSA:
The Bank Of England (Aa1/AAA/AA+) has mandated Goldman Sachs
International, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint lead
managers for a 3-year US dollar Eurobond Reg S/144A transaction.
The issue is expected to be launched in the coming weeks subject
to market conditions.
The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction &
Development, IBRD, rated Aaa/AAA) has mandated BMO Capital
Markets, BNP Paribas, Citi and JP Morgan to lead manage a new
USD 5 year fixed rate global benchmark transaction, marketed at
MS+40bp area.
FIG/COVERED:
BRFkredit has mandated BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, LBBW and
UniCredit to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings
across Europe March 7-11. BRFkredit - a Danish mortgage credit
institution - is wholly owned by Jyske Bank A/S and established
under the Danish mortgage finance legislation. An inaugural Euro
covered bond benchmark transaction with an expected rating of
AAA by S&P may follow subject to market conditions.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has mandated Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and
SMBC Nikko for an offering of TLAC-compliant senior unsecured
notes. Expected today.
CORPORATE/HY/EM:
Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA"), rated
A- and A by S&P and Fitch, respectively, has mandated BBVA,
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed
income investor meetings in Europe.
Indonesia's Astra Sedaya Finance plans to hold meetings in
Singapore to provide an update to its bondholders.
Transurban Queensland, the operator of five toll roads in
Queensland, Australia, has mandated Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB
and JP Morgan to arrange a series of fixed income investor
meetings in Europe commencing Monday March 7. Transurban
Queensland is owned by Transurban Group (62.5%) (Bloomberg
ticker: TCL AU), Australia's largest toll road operator,
AustralianSuper (25%), Australia's largest superannuation fund,
and Tawreed Investments Limited (12.5%), a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA").
Transurban Queensland's senior debt is rated BBB (stable). A
Euro-denominated debt capital markets transaction may follow.
