* More peripheral bonds to hit market

* High yields offer buffer against taper sell-off

* Rich deals stutter as safe-haven lure dissipates

By John Geddie and Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Nov 15 (IFR) - Investors are showing increasing appetite for riskier bonds across the debt capital markets, confident that the worst of Europe's crisis is over and eager to build a buffer against a rise in yields next year.

Bankers say more peripheral paper could hit the market in the weeks ahead after a glut of high-yielding bonds were devoured by investors continuing to cherry-pick deals with maximum returns.

"Europe is turning a corner," said Matthew Cairns, a senior credit strategist at French investment firm AXA, adding that investors still had to be highly selective on names in Europe's fragile periphery.

It is easy to understand why investors are starting to take a more positive view on Europe's future.

In the periphery, Ireland will exit its bailout next month, Portugal has just recorded a second consecutive quarter of economic growth after a three-year long recession, Spain has been weaned off official sector aid for its ailing banking sector, and analysts believe even Italy could tick back into growth at the end of this year despite its political instability.

"The ECB has done a lot to stabilise the financial system and will continue to do so, which means in the near term, peripheral spreads are not expected widen," said Hans-Georg Otten, a portfolio manager at Commerzbank.

TECHNICAL BENEFITS

As well as increased optimism, there are technical reasons for buying riskier credits as well.

A surprise cut in rates from the European Central Bank last week resulted in a rally across the credit spectrum. As a result, investors have had to look for lower-rated or longer-dated debt to hit yield targets.

Many also are expecting yields to rise again early next year, as the US Federal Reserve starts the slow withdrawal of the liquidity it has pumped into the financial system.

"It is the assets with a higher yield buffer that are going to be better protected if we do see that rise in yields as expected in the first quarter of next year," said AXA's Cairns.

It is unsurprising then, that a brace of issues from Portuguese corporates this week - EDP and GALP - were both more than four-times subscribed when they came to the market offering 4%-plus yields.

In the financial space, Italian banks have flooded the covered, senior and subordinated markets over the past month, selling nearly EUR8bn-equivalent of debt and finding ample demand as investors appeared to be climbing over each other to get on the next trade.

Spanish banks have issued fewer deals, but a EUR750m five-year covered issue for Cajamar this week offered investors more than 100bp of premium versus the country's government debt, rousing investors that hadn't looked at the credit before.

Complex bank capital bonds - where coupons can be deferred, and which can convert into equity once a pre-defined trigger is hit - have also proved a hit with investors.

Barclays' USD2bn Additional Tier 1, for instance, priced at a yield of 8.25% this week and received a whopping USD10bn of orders.

In the public sector space, where higher-yielding products are hard to come by outside the periphery, a EUR3bn 2.125% 10-year print from the European Stability Mechanism stole the show this week after receiving EUR9.5bn orders.

WHERE'S THE VALUE?

This hunt for yield has also had the effect of dulling investor interest in safer credits.

Four of the richest deals in the SSA and covered bond space failed to reach subscription with aggressive EUR1bn prints this week.

Investors argue that they are not seeing the same value they once did in tightly priced defensive jurisdictions, as outright yields have ground tighter from September's highs, and spreads are now at yearly lows for many names.

Credits in Germany and the Nordic region offered investors a safe place to park their cash as the financial crisis raged, but now that they are offering single digit spreads with little chance of performance, the argument for buying these instruments is less than compelling.

"Investors do have cash but they can be selective how they deploy it because they are coming into year-end," said PJ Bye, global head of public sector syndicate at HSBC.

The issuers want to take advantage of the favourable borrowing costs, but as this week's deals proved, the demand is simply not there.

Triple-A rated German agencies L-Bank and Rentenbank attempted to sell five- and seven-year bonds at sub-Euribor spreads on Tuesday, but only around two thirds of both deals were understood to have been placed with investors.

Swedish state-owned agency SEK also met with a chilly reception for its first euro deal since 2009, a five-year that offered a 1.125% coupon, while Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt was forced to rely on its lead managers to fully place a long six-year offering, which a number of bankers blamed on investor indigestion.

"At the moment the two ends don't meet," said Bye at HSBC. (Reporting by John Geddie and Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)