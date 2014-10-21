LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism has closed books on a 4bn two-year bond, according to leads.

Investor interest for the deal reached more than 4.5bn, not including interest from the joint lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and BNP Paribas.

The European bailout fund is offering 0.04% yield on the deal. This is 1bp tighter than the initial price thoughts that were released on Monday.

The ESM is rated Aa1 by Moody's and AAA by Fitch.

(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)