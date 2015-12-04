(This story was originally published on IFRe.com, a Thomson
Reuters publication)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - BPCE this week became the latest bank
to jump aboard the Green bond bandwagon.
Viewed by many as a mere marketing ploy, it is a market that
it nonetheless set to grow as banks boost their lending in the
sector.
The French lender comfortably covered a small 300m
seven-year deal via sole lead Natixis, pricing around 10bp
inside initial talk, at swaps plus 75bp. Orders reached 1.2bn.
The bank Green and sustainable bond market has been
relatively slow to take off. European lenders have issued less
than 4bn this year. But with four European banks having issued
in the last three weeks, supply is picking up.
"What they're doing is issuing demonstration bonds,
positioning themselves to win clients and win Green mandates.
And they know there is a lot of interest on the buyside. But it
is also part of a bigger buzz," said Sean Kidney, CEO and
co-founder of Climate Bonds Initiative.
HSBC is one such bank, having recently issued an inaugural
bond a week after ING and Societe Generale did so.
"Obviously, marketing is one aspect. We're able to go out
and tell our clients we're really invested in sustainable
financing and, more importantly, we can share our own
experiences," said Victoria Clarke, a sustainable financing
associate at HSBC.
But HSBC has made a clear commitment "at the highest level"
to support clients in cleaning up their businesses, and to lend
to "pure-play" clients in wind or solar, she added. Others banks
have also asserted their commitment to funding the energy
transition.
HSBC's framework is particularly broad, but others banks
have implemented more focused programmes. ABN AMRO, for example,
raised debt to fund loans for solar panels and mortgages for
energy-efficient homes, while Kutxabank issued a covered bond
that finances social housing loans. BPCE's bond will finance
renewable energy production.
PRICING BENEFIT
From a pricing perspective, Green bank bonds give vanilla
senior bonds a run for their money, with all recent benchmarks
pricing flattish or just wider than the curve.
ING, Societe Generale, HSBC and, most recently, BPCE were
all helped by a broader lack of senior supply. But even so there
is voracious demand from dedicated Green funds that have had
scant opportunity to diversify into financials paper.
A week or two on from pricing, those bonds are trading
around 3bp-6bp inside reoffer. But there is also evidence
indicative of longer term performance, according to Barclays
analysts.
They wrote this week that a high Environmental, Social and
Governance rating has been a source of "modest incremental
return in corporate bond portfolios", despite the fact that ESG
investing can be seen as a constraint on portfolio construction.
TREADING CAREFULLY
The slow take-up among banks may also reflect the time,
expense and money it can take to set up a programme, not to
mention the reputational risk attached.
"There is obviously a lot of scrutiny of any Green bond that
comes to market, particularly in the financial sector. Banks
want to take extra time to make sure they are extra credible
with the issuances they bring, so it can take a little longer to
construct and implement a framework properly," said HSBC's
Clarke.
The banks have bought into the idea that the market will
grow more effectively and more robustly if there is an
independent review, Climate Bonds Initiative's Kidney added.
"Generally, people understand that it will be more
sustainable if we can avoid any kind of scandals," he said.
