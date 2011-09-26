(Adds possible leverage ratio)

Sept 26 European officials are considering providing seed money for a special purpose vehicle that would issue bonds and buy European sovereign debt in an effort to contain the euro zone debt crisis, television station CNBC reported on Monday, citing a top European financial official.

CNBC said that under the plan a special purpose vehicle would be created by the European Investment Bank and that the bonds it issued could be used as collateral at the European Central Bank.

According to CNBC, the idea would be to leverage up money from the European Financial Stability Facility, a euro zone bailout fund set up to battled the debt crisis.

"We've heard as much as an eight to one leverage (ratio), depending on how much capital comes from the EFSF," CNBC reported.

Under the plan, some EFSF funds would be used to bolster capital of European banks and other funds would go to the EIB to establish the special purpose vehicle.

"Our understanding is the plans for levering the EFSF are already well advanced," CNBC said.

However, while it said the plan was detailed, it cautioned that it might not be the only plan under discussion.

U.S. stocks extended gains on the report, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing up about 2.5 percent. [.N]

An EIB spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Another European official involved in crisis resolution talks called the report "bizarre".

"Frankly what is being spoken about with the EIB is just bizarre, it's not where the talks are," the official told Reuters.

"We are talking to the EIB about scaling up its capacity but only in terms of project bonds," the official said, referring to bonds used to help finance major European Union infrastructure projects.

