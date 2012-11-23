FRANKFURT Nov 23 Bundesbank Vice President
Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Friday she still expected that
the United States will implement the international agreement on
bank capital known as Basel III.
U.S. banking regulators said earlier this month they did not
expect the Basel III rules, designed to make the global banking
system more resilient in the aftermath of the financial crisis,
to take effect on Jan. 1.
"If they don't join in, we will have to examine what we do
with the U.S. institutions in the euro zone," Lautenschlaeger
told reporters at the a banking conference in Frankfurt, adding
this could lead to stricter supervision of U.S. banks in Europe.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Andreas Framke, writing by
Paul Carrel)