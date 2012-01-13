UPDATE 1-Grammer in advanced talks with China's Ningbo Jifeng to sell stake
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German auto components company Grammer AG said it was in advanced talks to form a strategic partnership with China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd.
TURIN Jan 13 European new car sales are expected to have fallen 1.4 percent in December from a year earlier, according to Global Insight estimates for 15 European states plus Switzerland on Friday.
Fiat's European market share is seen down to 6.1 percent in December compared to a 6.9 percent market share at the same period last year, Global Insight said. (Reporting by Gianni Montani)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German auto components company Grammer AG said it was in advanced talks to form a strategic partnership with China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Four U.S. Republican senators have not yet said whether they will support labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder, raising suspense about whether he will survive an initial confirmation hearing this week.
HONG KONG, Feb 14 Hong Kong's Television Broadcasts Ltd (TVB) said it was cutting the size of a planned share buyback although it will lift the offer price, as it wants to ensure that at least 25 percent of its shares are held by the public.