* Power sector emissions down 0.4 pct
* Industry emissions down 0.4 pct
* Carbon market surplus estimated at 1.7 billion tonnes
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, April 1 Emissions regulated under
Europe's carbon market fell for the fifth straight year in 2015
thanks in part to renewable energy sources cutting power sector
emissions, according to data published on Friday by the European
Commission and examined by carbon analysts at Thomson Reuters.
Around 45 percent of Europe's greenhouse gas emissions are
regulated by the Emissions Trading System (ETS), the bloc's
flagship policy to cut emissions by charging for the right to
emit carbon dioxide (CO2). It is expected to contribute around
two thirds of the reductions needed to meet its target of
slashing emissions by 20 percent from 1990 levels.
According to the analysts' interpretation of the data,
emissions totalled 1.806 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent last
year for companies under the ETS excluding airlines, down 0.4
percent on the previous year.
The fall came on the back of a 0.4 percent drop in emissions
from the power sector to 1.014 billion tonnes, largely driven by
an increase in renewable energy generation.
Another factor was cheap gas prices, which improved the
profitability of gas-fired power stations. These produce around
half the carbon dioxide emissions of coal-fired plants.
Industry emissions also fell by 0.4 percent, "mainly because
of lower industrial production in the steel and cement sectors
as well as more CO2 efficient refining," Ingvild Sorhus, senior
analyst at Thomson Reuters said.
The ETS caps the emissions of more than 11,000 power plants,
factories and airlines, forcing them to surrender one carbon
permit for every tonne of carbon dioxide emitted annually by
April of the following year.
Industrial firms regulated by the scheme, such as steel and
cement makers, will get a total of around 6.6 billion free
carbon allowances between 2013 and 2020 to help them compete
with rivals in other countries that have looser environmental
rules.
"We estimate that industrial producers received 728 million
allowances last year, which are enough to cover 92 percent of
industry's emissions. Because too many allowances were issued in
the past, companies in the carbon market now hold 1.7 billion
surplus allowances as of 2015," Sorhus said.
The amount given is based on historical production forecasts
and a fall in industrial output since the 2008 recession means
many firms are left holding a surplus of credits they can sell.
Aviation emissions rose by 3.6 percent to 57 million tonnes
last year.
The emissions figure is watched by participants in the ETS
as it provides a first indication of 2015's supply and demand
balance.
Benchmark carbon prices fell around 6 percent
after the data to a session low of 4.91 euros a tonne as the
fall in emissions was sharper than expected. The prices have
since recovered to around 5.10 euros.
