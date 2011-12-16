FRANKFURT Dec 16 New car sales in the euro zone rose 1.9 percent in November over the previous month, data published by the European auto industry association showed on Friday.

In the 17 states that share the single currency, new car registrations increased to 795,719 vehicles thanks to solid growth in Germany and Spain.

Car sales are an important contributor to overall retail sales in the euro zone. Higher household consumption could help dampen recessionary trends.

Detailed data for the lucrative western European market -- which also includes Britain, Sweden and Switzerland -- show Volkswagen continues to expand its share of sales at the expense of southern European brands like Peugeot and Fiat.

Thanks to a 13.1 percent increase in November year-on-year, the VW brand alone is within a hair of grabbing a bigger share of the western European market in the first eleven months than Peugeot and Citroen combined.

The Fiat brand saw its new car registrations sink 15.7 percent last month over November 2010 while Peugeot's plunged 19.3 percent.

South Korea's Kia was a major winner of the month, as its new car registrations in western Europe jumped just over 40 percent in November. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)