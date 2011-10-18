(Repeats to add link to ACEA statement)

By Maria Sheahan

FRANKFURT Oct 18 European new car registrations edged up 1.1 percent in September to 1.27 million vehicles, a slower rise than in August as Germany was the only major market in the region to post growth, data showed on Friday.

In the year so far, total new car registrations are down 0.8 percent at 10.46 million vehicles in the EU and European Free Trade Area (EFTA), according to figures from the European industry association ACEA.

The German market grew by 8.1 percent, while sales fell in Britain, Spain, France and Italy.

In September, Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) was the biggest winner, helped by almost 20 percent sales growth at its luxury brand Audi, giving the group a market share in the region of 23.2 percent.

BMW sales rose 6.8 percent, while Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz brand lost some market share.

Korean brands Hyundai and Kia grew by 18.7 percent and 27.1 percent, respectively, falling short of Nissan's 30.8 percent gain.

By comparison, Honda saw its sales drop by 14.8 percent, and Mazda was also badly hit. Toyota sales in the region dropped 9.2 percent.

Sales at GM's Opel fell 5.9 percent in September, while Ford's sales eased 0.3 percent.

The three French brands Renault , Peugeot and Citroen also all lost market share in September, and Fiat group sales fell 7.8 percent.

