BRUSSELS Oct 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Thursday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Sep 2015 Aug 2015 Sep 2014

Total for the month 36,725 31,252 36,383

Year-on-year change (pct) 0.94 9.22 4.28

Year-to-date total 392,522 355,797 388,095

Cumulative change (pct) 1.14 1.16 -0.35

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.5 percent in September compared with 23.31 percent for August and 20.24 percent in September 2014.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.