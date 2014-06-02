BRUSSELS, June 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations May 2014 April 2014 May 2013

Total for the month 42,955 53,319 44,519

Year-on-year change (pct) -3.51 +0.53 +9.17

Year-to-date total 244,806 201,851 246,715

Cumulative change (pct) -0.77 -0.17 +3.89

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 24.21 percent for May compared with 22.72 for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.