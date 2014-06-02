UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, June 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:
New car registrations May 2014 April 2014 May 2013
Total for the month 42,955 53,319 44,519
Year-on-year change (pct) -3.51 +0.53 +9.17
Year-to-date total 244,806 201,851 246,715
Cumulative change (pct) -0.77 -0.17 +3.89
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 24.21 percent for May compared with 22.72 for the same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources