BRUSSELS, July 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Tuesday the following monthly data: New car registrations June 2014 May 2014 June 2013 Total for the month 42,397 42,955 43,158 Year-on-year change (pct) -1.76 -3.51 -9.42 Year-to-date total 287,203 244,806 289,873 Cumulative change (pct) -0.92 -0.77 +1.67 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 24.2 percent for June compared with 20.4 for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)