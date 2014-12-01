BRUSSELS Dec 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released the following monthly data on Monday:

New car registrations Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013

Total for the month 29,739 36,383 32,023

Year-on-year change (pct) -7.13 -3.48 -10.64

Year-to-date total 455,949 426,210 460,984

Cumulative change (pct) -1.09 -0.64 -0.74

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 24.5 percent in November compared with 21.3 percent in the same month last year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Foo Yun Chee)