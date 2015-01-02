UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, Jan 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data: New car registrations Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2013 Total for the month 26,990 29,739 25,081 Year-on-year change (pct) 7.61 -7.13 12.35 Year-to-date total 482,939 455,949 486,065 Cumulative change (pct) -0.64 -1.09 -0.14 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 24.56 percent for December. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche , Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.