BRUSSELS Feb 3 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2014

Total for the month 47,324 26.990 49,584

Year-on-year change (pct) -4.56 7.61 -2.17

Year-to-date total 482,939

Cumulative change (pct) -0.62

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 19.27 percent for January compared with 19.62 percent for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.