BRUSSELS, July 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released the following monthly data on Wednesday:

New car registrations June 2015 May 2015 June 2014

Total for the month 49,426 40,502 43,018

Year-on-year change (pct) +14.9 -5.71 n.a.

Year-to-date total 288,424 238,998 287,824

Cumulative change (pct) +0.21 -2.37 n.a. Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.25 percent for June compared with 21.19 percent for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)