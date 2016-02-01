BRUSSELS Feb 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Jan 2016 Dec 2015 Jan 2015

Total for the month 44,326 32,741 47,324

Year-on-year change (pct) -6.34 21.31 -4.56

Total year-to-date - 501,066 -

Year-to-date change (pct) - 3.75 -

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 19.09 percent for January compared with 19.27 percent in January 2015 and 20.45 percent in December 2015.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.