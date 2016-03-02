BRUSSELS, March 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released the following monthly data:

New car registrations Feb 16 Jan 16 Feb 15

Total for the month 49,707 44,326 44,504

Year-on-year change (pct) 11.69 -6.34 -3.55

Year-to-date total 94,033 - 91,828

Cumulative change (pct) 2.40 - -4.07

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 17.71 percent for February compared with 18.49 for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.