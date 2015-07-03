(Adds association secretary's comments)

PRAGUE, July 3 Czech new passenger car registrations could top 200,000 this year for the first time after they jumped 20.4 percent year-on-year in the six months ended June, the country's car importers' association said on Friday.

Registrations reached 113,261 in the first six months of the year as the central European country's economic growth accelerated.

The industry group's secretary Pavel Tunkl told Reuters the full-year total should exceed 200,000, especially if private demand holds up with strong fleet sales.

The growth in Czech new car registrations outpaced that of Germany, where they rose 5 percent in the first half of the year, and the European Union, where there was an increase of 6.8 percent in the first five months.

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, continued to lead the market with a 32.2 percent share, followed by its parent VW with 11.2 percent and Hyundai with 7.9 percent, the association said.

The Czech economy grew at an annual rate of 4.0 percent in the first quarter.

The registrations figures showed signs of a particular pick up in confidence among the most wealthy.

Luxury carmaker Lamborghini sold 10 cars in the first half of the year compared with one a year ago. Ferrari sold 27 cars compared with 19 a year ago, while Bentley was the only top-end brand that saw a decline, to 11 from 14.