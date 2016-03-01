PARIS, March 1 French car sales rose 13 percent in February, according to industry data published on Tuesday, with General Motors, Hyundai and Fiat leading the gains among mass automakers.

The 13 percent increase, published by consulting firm DataNeo and France's main CCFA auto industry body, follows a 3.9 percent year-on-year rise in January. It includes no adjustment for calendar effects or selling days in the month.

Registrations rose to 166,741 cars in February, the CCFA said, with GM's Opel and Hyundai both up 23 percent. Fiat Chrysler saw sales advance 14 percent, helped by its revamped Jeep brand.

Renault posted a 15 percent sales increase to 52,816 cars, according to the data, while domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen gained 10 percent to 58,953 cars, underperforming the market growth.

French delivery van registrations also rose 13 percent in February, according to the data. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)