PARIS Nov 4 French car sales rose for a second consecutive month in October, according to industry data published on Monday, with PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault both reclaiming domestic market share from Volkswagen.

Registrations advanced 2.6 percent to 166,515 cars last month, building on September's 3.6 percent year-on-year gain, France's CCFA auto industry association said in a statement.

Paris-based Peugeot posted a 4.1 percent sales gain helped by recent models such as the 208 small car and 2008 compact SUV. Renault sales rose 5.8 percent, boosted by its similarly sized Captur model.

Volkswagen, which has increased its European market share in recent years at the expense of Peugeot, Renault and Fiat, lost ground last month with a 3.6 percent French sales decline. Italy's Fiat recorded a 2.5 percent gain. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Geert De Clercq)