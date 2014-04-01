PARIS, April 1 French car sales rose 8.9 percent in March, the country's CCFA industry association said on Tuesday, led by gains for domestic automakers Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Registrations advanced to 179,871 cars last month from 165,162 a year earlier, the CCFA said in a statement.

In the wake of a six-year European auto sales slump, the French market is showing signs of a stop-start recovery that saw car sales jump 9.4 percent in December then stagnate in January-February.

"This is a modest rebound but we should stay cautious," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said, citing fleet orders that remain low. "We're still in crisis mode." (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)