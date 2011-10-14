TURIN, Italy Oct 14 European new car sales are expected to have risen 1 percent in September 2011 from a year earlier, according to Global Insight estimates for 15 European states plus Switzerland on Friday.

Fiat's European market share is seen down to 6.3 percent in September compared to a 7.0 percent market share at the same period last year, Global Insight director Pierluigi Bellini told Reuters.

Europe's vehicle industry association ACEA publishes its official figures on Oct. 18. (Reporting by Gianni Montani)