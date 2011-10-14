US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher; earnings in focus
* Futures up: Dow 62 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TURIN, Italy Oct 14 European new car sales are expected to have risen 1 percent in September 2011 from a year earlier, according to Global Insight estimates for 15 European states plus Switzerland on Friday.
Fiat's European market share is seen down to 6.3 percent in September compared to a 7.0 percent market share at the same period last year, Global Insight director Pierluigi Bellini told Reuters.
Europe's vehicle industry association ACEA publishes its official figures on Oct. 18. (Reporting by Gianni Montani)
* Futures up: Dow 62 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Feb 7 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in comparable sales for the holiday quarter and forecast current-quarter profit well below estimates as the company continues to offer discounts on its handbags.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.