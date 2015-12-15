PARIS Dec 15 European car sales rose 13.7
percent in November, according to industry data published on
Tuesday, with U.S. brands recording strong gains as Volkswagen
continued to pay the price of its diesel emissions
test-rigging scandal.
Registrations rose to 1.12 million cars last month from
989,758 a year earlier, the Brussels-based Association of
European Carmakers said, with Ford and General Motors'
Opel among the best performers.
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker by sales, saw its core
brand market share tumble to 12.2 percent from 13.5 percent, as
sales edged just 3.1 percent higher, underperforming the market.
The German group as a whole posted a 3.9 percent gain.
The VW brand, struggling to contain the damage after being
exposed in September for cheating U.S. tests for toxic diesel
emissions, suffered a more marked 20 percent sales decline in
Britain, according to data release on Dec. 4.
The broader European auto recovery is set to continue into
2016 after an 8.6 percent expansion in January-November, Ernst &
Young analyst Anil Valsan said.
"The car market is expected to remain on the growth track
driven by the positive economic environment, low financing
costs, low fuel prices, high discounts and some remaining
pent-up demand," Valsan said.
"However, growth is expected to be slower, with interest
rates likely to edge up."
Fiat Chrysler, Ford and Opel all saw November sales rise
more than 18 percent, with GM's European arm helped by the
recently launched Astra compact.
Sales by France's Renault advanced 15.1 percent,
while domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen rose 12.8
percent, with a buoyant Peugeot brand tempered by a weaker
Citroen performance.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman)