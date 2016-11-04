BRIEF-Diageo ceo says no major impact if united states were to revert to wto trade arrangements
PARIS Nov 4 Western European car sales fell 1 percent in October as the French and German markets weakened, according to industry data compiled by LMC Automotive.
Registrations last month came to 1.05 million vehicles, the consulting firm said on Friday, based on a combination of national data and estimates for some smaller markets.
The decline left the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of car sales at 13.4 million, which was 7.1 percent lower than in September.
Car registrations fell 5.6 percent in Germany and 4 percent in France last month, separately published national data show. British sales rose 1.4 percent, shrugging off the country's June 23 referendum vote to leave the European Union.
"The October result disappointed," LMC analyst Emiliano Lewis said, following a strong September. The firm trimmed its full-year sales growth forecast to 5.7 percent from 5.9 percent.
Nonetheless, Lewis said, "all markets are on course to grow in 2016 including the UK, which so far shows no after-effects of the Brexit vote."
LMC now predicts car registrations in Western Europe will be 13.9 million this year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Clarke)
