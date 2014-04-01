MILAN, April 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 4.96 percent in March from the same month a year ago to 139,337 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's share of the Italian market was 28.08 percent in March, compared with 28.07 percent the previous month or 28.75 percent in March last year, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)