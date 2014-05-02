MILAN May 2 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 1.94 percent in April from the same month a year ago to 119,099 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's share of the Italian market was 29.04 percent in April, compared with 28.08 percent in March or 30 percent in April last year, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)