MILAN Nov 3 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 9.21 percent in October from the same month a year ago to 121,736 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 27.1 percent in October, slightly down from 27.7 percent in September, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)