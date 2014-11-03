UPDATE 1-Amaya's profit beats on lower costs
March 22 Canada's Amaya Inc , owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported fourth-quarter profit ahead of estimates as it added more customers and cut costs.
MILAN Nov 3 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 9.21 percent in October from the same month a year ago to 121,736 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 27.1 percent in October, slightly down from 27.7 percent in September, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's largest education firm Kroton Educacional SA on Wednesday reported a 19.3 percent rise in adjusted fourth-quarter net income, to 487.5 million reais, above a consensus estimate of 427.9 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
* Aveo announces first patient dosed in phase 1/2 tinivo trial of tivozanib and opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced RCC