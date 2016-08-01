BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
MILAN Aug 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 2.86 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 136,275 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.8 percent in July, up from 28.7 percent in June, the carmaker said in a separate statement.
FCA's Italian car sales increased 4.8 percent last month, better than the overall market, boosted by higher purchases of its Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Fiat vehicles. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010