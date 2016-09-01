MILAN, Sept 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 20 percent in August from the same month a year ago to 71,576 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.9 percent in August, up from 28.8 percent in July, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)