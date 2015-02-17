MILAN Feb 17 New car sales in Europe rose 6.2 percent in January, industry data showed on Tuesday, as a gradual recovery in the region gained momentum and along with retail incentives and new product launches boosted demand for most brands.

New passenger car registrations in the European Union and European Free Trade Association trading block rose to 1.03 million vehicles in January from 968,451 in the same month last year, according to data from the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA).

Europe's car industry is turning the corner after a six-year slump that saw sales fall to their lowest in several decades, so the strength of the year-on-year increase partially reflects weak figures for the comparison month a year ago.

New registrations increased in almost all of Europe's main markets, jumping by around 28 percent in Portugal and Spain and by a healthy 10.9 percent in Italy. Spanish sales benefited from an ongoing government subsidy scheme, which offers price cuts on new low-emission vehicles.

Most mass-market brands and selected premium models were the big beneficiaries of the pick up in demand. European sales of Volkswagen's and Renault's namesake brands rose 8.3 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively, while those for GM's Opel/Vauxhall brand increased 15.1 percent.

Fiat Chrysler's deliveries grew by 5.8 percent, thanks to a 164 percent jump in Jeep sales, following the launch of the Renegade, a small model designed primarily for the European market.

Improving consumer confidence also led to a pick-up in sales of premium vehicles, with registrations of Daimler's Mercedes vehicles and BMW cars increasing 12.7 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

Porsche deliveries rose 46.1 percent, primarily on the popularity of its Macan compact sport utility vehicle model which went on sale in April last year. However, sales of Audi, also from the Volkswagen family, were roughly flat year-on-year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)