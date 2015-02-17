* European January car sales rise to 1.03 mln vehicles
MILAN Feb 17 The recovery in Europe's car
market gathered momentum in January, industry data showed on
Tuesday, as an improvement in consumer confidence, retail
incentives and new product launches boosted demand for most
brands.
New passenger car registrations in the European Union and
European Free Trade Association trading block rose 6.2 percent
during the month to 1.03 million vehicles from 968,451 in the
same month last year, according to data from the Association of
European Carmakers (ACEA).
Europe's car industry is turning the corner after a six-year
slump during which sales fell to their lowest in decades.
"January was another strong month," George Galliers, an
analyst with Evercore ISI, said in a note. "We remain
constructive on the European auto market, though note the
(comparison data) does get slightly more challenging over the
coming two months before easing through the second quarter."
The strength of the January increase partially reflects weak
figures for the same month a year ago.
New registrations increased in almost all of Europe's main
markets in January and were the rise was particularly strong in
Portugal and Spain, where they were up around 28 percent.
Spanish sales benefited from a government subsidy scheme, which
offers price cuts on new low-emission vehicles.
In Italy, where sales rose 10.9 percent, Gian Primo
Quagliano, president of industry group Centro Studi Promotor,
said there was more upside to Europe's fourth-largest car
market.
"Things in Italy could improve substantially through
positive boosts to our economy expected from a drop in crude
prices, the depreciation of the euro, the policy of the ECB and
improved consumer confidence among families and businesses," he
said.
Mass-market and selected premium brands were big
beneficiaries of the pick up in demand.
European sales of Volkswagen's and Renault's
namesake brands rose 8.3 percent and 11.4 percent,
respectively, while those for GM's Opel/Vauxhall brand
increased 15.1 percent.
Fiat Chrysler deliveries grew by 5.8 percent,
thanks to a 164 percent jump in Jeep sales, following the launch
of the Renegade, a small model targeting the European market.
Improving consumer confidence also lifted sales of German
premium brands, with registrations of Daimler's
Mercedes vehicles and BMW cars increasing 12.7 percent
and 4.9 percent, respectively.
Porsche deliveries rose 46.1 percent, primarily on the
popularity of the Macan compact sport utility vehicle which went
on sale in April last year. But sales of Audi, also from the
Volkswagen family, were roughly flat year-on-year.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak. Editing by Jane Merriman)