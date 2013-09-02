MADRID, Sept 2 Spanish car sales dropped 18.3 percent year-on-year in August after rising by almost 15 percent in July, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.

August's figures were impacted by a jump in car sales in the same month last year ahead of a 3-percentage-point rise in value-added tax in September and due to calendar effects, Anfac said.

Some 38,872 cars were sold in August and the association said a government subsidy scheme for the purchase of new vehicles would mean a probable rise in September.