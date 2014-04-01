MADRID, April 1 New car sales rose 10 percent in Spain in March from a year earlier, registering the seventh straight monthly increase as government subsidies boost buying, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Tuesday.

Sales rose 17.8 percent year on year in February.

A total of 79,929 cars were sold in March, Anfac said.

Under the government subsidy scheme PIVE, buyers of new cars who turn in an older car receive a 2,000-euro ($2,800) rebate, half from the state and half from the car dealer.

The subsidy has been extended four times. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)