UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, April 1 New car sales rose 10 percent in Spain in March from a year earlier, registering the seventh straight monthly increase as government subsidies boost buying, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Tuesday.
Sales rose 17.8 percent year on year in February.
A total of 79,929 cars were sold in March, Anfac said.
Under the government subsidy scheme PIVE, buyers of new cars who turn in an older car receive a 2,000-euro ($2,800) rebate, half from the state and half from the car dealer.
The subsidy has been extended four times. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources