MADRID, Sept 1 New car sales in Spain rose 13.7 percent in August from a year ago, the 12th straight month of increases, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.

A total of 45,355 cars were sold in August, Anfac said. A government subsidy scheme, which gives buyers of new vehicles a rebate for turning in old cars, has helped buying.

Car sales in January-August reached 583,663, a 16.4 percent rise on the same months in 2013 and the best performance over that period since 2010. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jesus Aguado)