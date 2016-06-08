* French alarmed by blue chip champions leaving Paris
* France seeks Chinese capital, but not always control
* Investment spree comes before EU decision on China status
By Paul Taylor
PARIS, June 8 When reports hit the headlines in
France that a state-owned Chinese firm might be taking creeping
control of AccorHotels, a national champion and
Europe's biggest hotel chain, President Francois Hollande felt
obliged to respond.
"Accor has Chinese shareholders because it is growing in
Asia," Hollande told La Voix du Nord newspaper. "But I am
watching closely to make sure that the capital of this big
company remains in diverse hands."
The comment signalled a desire for Chinese authorities to
restrain tourism group Jin Jiang, majority owned by
the city of Shanghai, from going beyond its current 15 percent
holding to acquire a controlling stake in AccorHotels.
AccorHotels, which controls 3,900 hotels from the luxury
Sofitel brand to the budget Ibis, is not a strategic national
asset by any French legal definition but it is a household name.
Jin Jiang may have stumbled into the firing line of French
establishment alarm over a spate of departures of other
blue-chip companies to foreign capitalist shores.
"Today, foreign investor groups are interested in France
because of our companies' strong performance. But we have to be
careful not to lose the decision-making centres," Hollande said.
Media and politicians have raised the alarm after several
stalwarts of the CAC40 index came under foreign flags, in some
cases for what look like tax reasons.
They include engineering corporation Alstom, swallowed by
U.S. giant General Electric last year; telecoms equipment
maker Alcatel, taken over by Nokia of Finland; cement
manufacturer Lafarge, which merged with Swiss group Holcim
and moved headquarters to Zurich; and oil services
company Technip, which is merging with FMC
Technologies of the United States and moving to London.
"There is an understandable sense of panic," said economist
Elie Cohen, director of research at the National Centre for
Scientific Research (CNRS). "We have seen an accelerating
haemorrhage of big French corporations in the last two years."
INVESTMENT VS CONTROL
Like Germany, France has generally welcomed Chinese
investment as a boost to its economy and an opportunity to
expand into fast growing Asian markets, but it remains more
reluctant to cede control, especially over advanced technology.
German Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel
voiced concern last week at a bid by China's Midea Group Co Ltd
to take over German industrial robot maker Kuka
though the Berlin government has denied reports that
it is trying to organise a rival offer.
Jean-Francois Dufour, an analyst at Montsalvy Consulting in
Paris specialised in Chinese industrial investment, said Beijing
had often complied quietly in the past when foreign governments
signalled its companies were not welcome in certain sectors.
"The Chinese government is at least indirectly involved
because even private groups need finance from state-owned banks
to fund foreign acquisitions," he told Reuters.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has taken a hands-off approach to
foreign takeovers of German firms and this year alone, ChemChina
agreed to buy machinery maker KraussMaffei for $1 billion;
Beijing Enterprise Holdings announced a 1.44 billion
euro takeover of German waste management company Energy from
Waste; and Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP said it was
buying German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron
for 670 million euros.
French officials complain that Beijing does not permit
reciprocity in investment. Foreign firms wishing to enter the
Chinese market have to partner with Chinese companies and cannot
hold more than a 50-percent stake.
The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said in a
survey this week foreign companies face "a business environment
that is increasingly hostile combined with a playing field that
is perpetually tilted in favour of domestic enterprises".
Debate in Europe on the issue is gaining momentum before a
politically sensitive decision by the EU this year on whether to
grant China market-economy status, which would give it better
protection from anti-dumping lawsuits.
HOUR OF NEED
The French have been eager to seek Chinese capital in their
hour of need, or when the state needs cash.
"France accepts Chinese investments when its companies are
in trouble, but when it comes to talking about control, that
raises opposition," Dufour said.
In late 2013, when PSA Peugeot Citroen was close
to bankruptcy, the head of the state shareholdings agency was
sent to cajole Chinese state-owned carmaker Dongfeng
into paying 800 million euros ($909 million) for a 14 percent
stake in the auto manufacturer, balanced by a matching French
government stake. Then chairman Thierry Peugeot was not told in
advance about the trip and was annoyed.
With Peugeot's finances now back in good health and the
government looking to sell off some less strategic holdings, new
Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has sounded the clearest note of
caution about a possible state withdrawal from Peugeot -- which
could shift the power balance in Dongfeng's favour.
In other sectors, Paris has rolled out the red carpet for
the Chinese, notably in the travel and tourism sector, keen to
strengthen France's place as the third biggest recipient of
Chinese investment after Germany and Britain.
A Chinese-led consortium bought a 49.99 percent stake in
Toulouse airport last year when the government privatised the
regional hub, home of European planemaker Airbus.
France raised no objections when diversified Chinese group
Fosun took control of Club Mediterannee, the standard
bearer of French middle-class holiday culture, last year after a
bidding war with an Italian suitor.
"We on the board went out looking for a Chinese partner ...
because we anticipated that China would become the world's
biggest tourism market and it wouldn't have made sense to go it
alone," Club Med CEO Henri Giscard d'Estaing told Reuters.
The Chinese have also been buying up agricultural assets
from milk-producing farms in Brittany to big-name vineyards in
Bordeaux and Burgundy without official opposition.
"In the past two years, France has actually been quite open
and non-interventionist for Chinese investment," said Francois
Godement, senior policy fellow at the European Council on
Foreign Relations think-tank. "Up to now, there hasn't been any
red light for taking stakes in big French companies in either
real estate or tourism."
Godement said Beijing appeared to be pursuing an official
strategy of building up holdings in entire value chains such as
tourism, to ensure that part of the income from Chinese tourists
abroad accrues back to China.
But there was also a trend, not encouraged by the Communist
authorities, of state-owned enterprises that have some private
shareholders buying stakes in foreign companies and real estate
in an apparent effort to move assets abroad.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Additional reporting by Laurence Foster, Tim Hepher, Yann Le
Guernigou and Dominique Vidalon in Paris, Barbara Lewis and Foo
Yun Chee in Brussels and Noah Barkin in Berlin, Writing by Paul
Taylor, Editing by Timothy Heritage)